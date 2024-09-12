Noida school molestation: MD meets parents, agrees to principal’s resignation

Two days after parents of a prominent Noida school demanded the resignation of the principal for allegedly covering up the molestation of a six-year-old student, the school’s managing director on Thursday met protesting parents and condemned the incident besides agreeing to their demands for the principal’s resignation. The Noida police on Saturday also arrested the 28-year-old prime suspect for allegedly molesting the 6-year-old girl.The accused, Kalu Thakur, alias Amir, hails from Firozabad and resides in Chaura village in Sector 24, Noida. (Representational image)

“I condemn the incident which has happened in our school and should not have transpired… we will ensure that it won’t in the future. We will review our security systems and also address whatever concerns parents have. We will install the CCTV cameras as mentioned and also employ more guards on school buses,” said school managing director, while addressing parents on school premises.

The parents, around 200 of them, had submitted a list of demands which included proper security arrangements on the school bus, installation of CCTV cameras on campus, extension of railings in the school, and better behaviour by teachers, among others.

While accepting the demand for the resignation of the principal, the MD said, “The points raised by the parents have already been considered partially and the others will be taken up in a meeting to be held soon. As far as the demands that have been approved, these would be implemented in 15 days.”

“We are happy with the decisions of the director. But we will be happier when he implements these demands in a timebound manner. Safety of our children is of utmost importance and we cannot compromise on that,” Gopal Gaur, a parent, said.

On Thursday, the police had arrested the principal, class teacher and supervisor of the school, besides a work contractor for allegedly trying to cover up the molestation incident. Officials said they have been released on bail.

