Wednesday, Nov 06, 2024
Noida: Schools to remain shut up to Class 8 for Chhath Puja on Nov 7

ByHT Correspondent, Noida
Nov 06, 2024 10:47 PM IST

The order covers all recognised schools affiliated with different boards, including the CBSE, ICSE, IB, and UP Board

All schools in Gautam Budh Nagar district will remain closed for up to Class 8 on November 7, on account of Chhath Puja celebrations, the district basic education officer informed late Wednesday, adding that the order was issued in compliance with the instructions from Uttar Pradesh basic education council.

Devotees throng the Sector 5 market in Noida on Wednesday to make purchases for Chhath Puja. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The order covers all recognised schools affiliated with different boards, including the CBSE, ICSE, IB, and UP Board, officials said.

The order dated November 6, from basic education officer Rahul Pawar, said, “All schools up to Class 8 in Gautam Budh Nagar, recognized by CBSE, ICSE, IB, UP Board, and others, are to observe a holiday on November 7 for Chhath Puja. The directive mandates strict adherence by all schools in accordance with the guidelines.”

This year, the festival began on November 5 and will culminate with the main rituals on November 7 (Thursday) and 8 (Friday), when devotees will worship the sun god.

Authorities along with various local and cultural committees have put in place extensive arrangements for devotees for a seamless experience. The celebration is expected to draw thousands of devotees and arrangements have been accordingly made to facilitate them.

