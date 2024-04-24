Noida scrap metal mafia Ravi Kana, girlfriend Kajal Jha detained in Thailand

Uttar Pradesh gangster and scrap metal mafia Ravindra Nagar alias Ravi Kana has been detained in Thailand, NDTV cited official sources as saying on Tuesday. Kana's girlfriend Kajal Jha has also been taken into custody. Kana was wanted in several cases by the Noida Police. As per the report, Noida Police took the help of the Thailand Police and gave them all details related to the gangster. Uttar Pradesh gangster and scrap metal mafia Ravindra Nagar alias Ravi Kana has been detained in Thailand(X(formerly Twitter))

According to police, Kana operated a 16-member gang involved in the illegal procurement and sale of rebar and scrap material. On January 2, a case was lodged against Kana under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act. There are more than 11 cases registered against Kana and his associates, including charges of kidnapping and theft. In January, a red corner notice was also issued against him.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Kana reportedly extorted businesses in the Delhi-NCR region and formed gang to illegally acquire and sell scrap material and, thus, became a millionaire.

Six members of his gang have already been arrested and several scrap godowns allegedly used by the gang across Greater Noida have been sealed.

ALSO READ| Traffic restrictions in place around Noida’s flower market in view of polling

In February, police had attached 19 commercial vehicles estimated worth around ₹4.31 crore and belonging to scrap dealer-gangster Kana.

"As part of investigation in the case against Ravindra Nagar alias Ravi Kana, 19 vehicles totalling worth ₹4.31 crore were attached under Section 14(1) of the Gangsters Act. Besides this, two bank accounts having ₹21,268 and ₹38,623, linked to him, have been frozen," a police spokesperson had said.The Section 14(1) of the Gangsters' Act allows attachment of ill-gotten assets of criminals in order to prevent financial support to organised crime and gangs.

Noida Police had recently said that it attached assets worth more than ₹ 120 crore of Kana and his associates.