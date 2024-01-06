Noida police seals bungalow worth over 70-crore linked to Ravi Kana's girlfriend Kajal Jha. Who is she?

The Noida police have so far sealed properties worth ₹200 crore linked to scrap metal mafia and gangster Ravi Kana and his gang in the Delhi-NCR region. On Wednesday, the Noida police sealed a bungalow worth over ₹ 70-crore in South Delhi gifted by the gangster to his girlfriend Kajal Jha, Live Hindustan reported on Friday. Picture of Kajal Jha whose property was sealed by Noida police along with photos of Noida police personnel outside the sealed bungalow.(X/Ghaziabad 365)

Earlier, the police team raided and sealed property worth ₹100 crore linked to the gangster Ravi Kana.

Who is Kajal Jha, girlfriend of gangster Kana whose property was sealed by Noida police

Kajal Jha, the girlfriend of Ravi Kana, initially met the gangster while reaching out to him for employment. However, Jha eventually became a crucial member of his gang. She assumed a key role in managing the financial records for all of his undisclosed properties. Kana had gifted a three-storey bungalow worth over ₹70 crore in South Delhi's posh New Friends Colony to Jha which was sealed by the Noida police on Wednesday.

Prior to the police raid on Wednesday, Kajal Jha and her associates hastily left the luxury property to avoid being apprehended. As per law enforcement, Ravindra Nagar, alias Ravi Kana, leads a 16-member gang engaged in the unlawful acquisition and trade of rebar and scrap material. Kana, originally a scrap dealer, amassed wealth by running the gang that illicitly obtained and sold scrap material while extorting businesses in the Delhi-NCR region.

Kana is the brother of Harendra Pradhan, another gangster from the Greater Noida area who was killed by a rival gang in 2014. Kana took over the reins following his brother's death. Kana even received police protection due to threats on his life.

As of now, 11 cases, involving charges such as kidnapping and theft, have been filed against Ravi Kana and his associates, according to Saad Miya Khan, a senior police officer in Greater Noida. Law enforcement has already apprehended six members of the gang.