Noida scraps rainwater harvesting installation tenders worth 4 crore

NOIDA: The Noida authority has cancelled tenders worth around ₹4 crore meant to instal rainwater harvesting systems in various parks of the city with the Uttar Pradesh pollution control board (UPPCB) pointing out a possible risk of pollution of aquifers with fertilisers and sewage treatment plant (STP)-treated water used in parks. In July, the board had swung into action after a local environment activist apprised the government body of the issuance of tenders. Activists pointed out that the project posed a risk to groundwater pollution rather than solving water conservation issues. It led to the UPPCB, Noida, intervening in the matter. (HT Photo)

To be sure, an aquifer serves as a layer of underground water-bearing material that allows groundwater to flow through it. The tenders were originally floated by the horticulture department.

The authority had issued tenders for installation of rainwater harvesting system in parks located in Sector 49, 50 (Meghdootam), 51, 52, 53, Sector 128, and others in Sector 61 and 94. The tender proposed methods for rainwater harvesting.

Anand Mohan, director (horticulture), Noida, addressing various officials within the Noida authority and related departments, notified on Sunday about the cancellation of tenders and estimates related to rainwater harvesting in compliance with the Uttar Pradesh Groundwater (Management and Regulation) Act, 2019.

“Clear directions are given regarding the cancellation of tenders and estimates related to rainwater harvesting in parks and green belts. This decision aligns with the UP Groundwater (Management and Regulation) Act, 2019, which prohibits the artificial recharge of groundwater from open areas, fields, and roads, except for rooftops. No further construction of rainwater harvesting systems should take place in these areas,” the notification read citing Mohan.

“The tender was intended to enhance groundwater recharge through rainwater harvesting, a method we believed would contribute positively to the city’s sustainability efforts…,” he said.

He, however, said that concerns raised by environmental activists as well as the groundwater department’s notice, played a role in revisiting the project.

“After the complaint and further consultation with the groundwater and environmental authorities, it became clear that the proposed methods might not align with the best scientific practices and could potentially pose a risk to groundwater quality. We take these concerns seriously, and thus we decided to cancel the tender in its current form,” he added.

Local environmentalist, sensing the potential consequences of the poorly conceived methods, filed a complaint with the chief executive officer (CEO), Noida authority, and the district magistrate urging them to reconsider the tender.

Notably, the UPPCB, Noida, had warned the authority that installing rainwater harvesting systems in parks without proper planning could lead to groundwater pollution.

Subsequently, the groundwater department, Gautam Budh Nagar, issued a notice based on the relevant legal provisions highlighted in the complaint which prompted the horticulture department to cancel the tender.

“The issuance of such tenders, especially those with faulty methods, is often a pretext for fund mismanagement. Had the complaint not been raised, the authorities would have gone ahead with the project, wasting crores of taxpayers’ money in direct violation of groundwater conservation laws,” said the complainant and environment activist Vikrant Tongad.