Noida: Residents of Sector 105 have raised concerns over security and maintenance of green belts in the area and requested the Noida authority to repair boundary walls to curb trespassing and thefts. The RWA stated that the low boundary walls in Blocks B and D made it easier for outsiders to enter the sector (Photo for representation) more

In a November 26 letter to the authority, the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) stated that the low boundary walls in Blocks B and D made it easier for outsiders to enter the sector, raising concerns over thefts. The RWA also sought the construction of a separate security wall along the stretch adjoining a private boundary wall in Block A.

The sector is home to around 7,000 families, according to RWA members.

“The height of the boundary wall in B Block is so low that people easily jump in. The boundary wall is broken, and there is public access from B Block. The outer green belt wall in D Block is lower than that in Hajipur. Theft incidents are taking place regularly,” said RWA president Divya Krishnatreya.

The association has requested that the height be increased to at least six feet, with iron grills and barbed wire installed along the top.

Rajendar Goyal, a resident of the sector, alleged that two theft incidents had taken place this month, on November 3 and 21. “Brass fittings and other items worth around ₹80,000 were stolen from the parking area. I have been living here for the past 10 years, and it has been completely safe. These thefts are recent,” he said.

DP Shukla, station house officer (SHO) of Sector 39 police station, said: “There have been minor thefts in the sector, and we are looking into them. However, the sector needs security guards to prevent such incidents.”

The RWA also raised concerns over the green belt adjoining blocks B and D, which it said lies well below the road level and acts as a basin during rains.

According to the association, the area experiences waterlogging during the monsoon, leading to foul smells and mosquito breeding. It sought soil filling, repairs to the internal boundary wall and the development of a walking track.

Noida authority officials were contacted for comment on the matter, but there was no response.