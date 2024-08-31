Noida: Sector 39 district hospital to start DNB course

NOIDA: The Sector 39 district hospital, Noida, has received approval to launch a post-graduate Diplomate of National Board (DNB) programme, a three-year course equivalent to MD (Doctor of Medicine) or MS (Master of Surgery) degrees. It will enable MBBS doctors at the hospital to give consultations to patients while pursuing the course, officials said on Saturday. Dr Ruchi Singh in the Obstetrics and Gynecology department, and CMS Dr Agarwal in the Medicine department will lead the teaching side alongside patient care at the Sector 39 facility. (HT Archive)

Two seats have been allocated in the gynecology department while one in the medicine department that will allow candidates to pursue studies and also offer consultations, they added.

According to Dr Renu Agarwal, chief medical superintendent (CMS), Noida, the approval to offer the Diplomate of National Board (DNB) programme allows them to enhance their educational and healthcare services in the region.

“The hospital has been allocated two seats in the obstetrics and gynecology department and one seat in the medicine department,” she said, adding: “The initiative aligns with the government’s vision to strengthen medical education and provide quality healthcare at the district level.”

DNB degree program is offered by the National Board of Examinations (NBE), an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

The NBE grants permission to private and government hospitals, including district hospitals, to start DNB courses in various specialties, provided they meet the eligibility criteria and infrastructure requirements.

Inspections at the district hospital in this regard were held three months ago by a DNB team, officials said.

“After a thorough inspection, we have received approval for three seats. The DNB programme will provide opportunities for MBBS doctors to advance their education while contributing to patient care,” Dr Agarwal said.

Gautam Budh Nagar health department officials informed that the Uttar Pradesh government had planned to initiate DNB courses in district hospitals. In line with this, the Noida district hospital had applied to start classes in medicine, gynecology, and surgery departments.

To be sure, the state government’s plan to initiate DNB courses in district hospitals is part of an endeavour to boost medical education and healthcare services at the district level.

Many district hospitals have received approval to offer these courses in recent years, said officials.

Candidates selected through the All India Entrance Examination are admitted to the DNB course. Soon, admissions may be granted to candidates who successfully passed the entrance examination.

Notably, similar academic programs are currently available at Sector 30 Child PGI, Sector 24 ESIC hospital, and GIMS in Greater Noida.