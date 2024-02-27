 Noida: Sector 50 residents get new recreational club built on 4.5 acres - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Noida / Noida: Sector 50 residents get new recreational club built on 4.5 acres

Noida: Sector 50 residents get new recreational club built on 4.5 acres

ByMaria Khan, Noida
Feb 27, 2024 06:34 AM IST

A club developed on around 4.5 acres of land worth 5.34 crore has been thrown open to the residents of the sector, much to their delight as they have been demanding the facility since a long time, said NOida authority officials.

The facilities at the newly opened club include a party hall, kitchen, restaurant, cards room, gym, office, and garden area. (HT Photo)
Additionally, a connecting road to the club will be undergoing beautification and repair works. Also, the 75 metre wide road, connecting SBI to Vedanta hospital and further till Sector 50 Metro station, will get a service road, said these officials.

Moolchand Gupta, president, President, Federation of Noida Resident’s Welfare Association (FONRWA), said, “The club, built at a cost of around 5 crore, has been opened. Besides this, some interlocking tile laying works was proposed by residents and this will also be taken up in three blocks (C, D and E) along with repairs and covering of drains, for improvising sanitation.”

According to the Noida authority officials, the recreational club is equipped with various facilities besides being centrally air-conditioned. The facilities include a party hall, kitchen, restaurant, cards room, gym, office, and garden area.

“Work on covering open drains, repairing them and paving interlocking tiles in blocks C, D and E are to be done and these works will start soon,” said Gupta.

Noida authority chief executive officer Lokesh M said while the newly opened facility will benefit residents by enabling them to organise community programmes and cultural events at the club, while other civic issues being faced have also been taken into consideration and will be resolved soon.

Moreover, MP-3 Road, from Shashi Chowk till Sector 44 U-turn near Mahamaya flyover, will be beautified at a cost of around 2.31 crore, said officials.

“We have met several times with local ministers and raised the issue of considering providing a club for residents and also apprised them of the other issues in our sector. With the club becoming operational, it will be very convenient for residents now as we will no longer have to look for other options to hold a dinner, or for organising a party or even for going to the gym,” said Anil Sharma, a resident of Sector 50.

