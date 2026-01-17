Noida sector 51 residents flag long-pending park, drainage issues; officials assure action

Residents and RWA members of Noida sector 51 A and B blocks raised long-pending issues related to park maintenance and drainage with Noida Authority’s Horticulture and Public Health Department officials in two separate meetings this week. Society members alleged that many problems remained unresolved for nearly five years.

Society members alleged that many problems remained unresolved for nearly five years.

Horticulture Department officials, including assistant director Prashant Singh and civil manager and junior engineer Narendra Pundir, met RWA office bearers to review the condition of parks.

In B block, residents flagged general maintenance issues, including damaged tiles and a non-functional fountain. They also demanded installation of an open gym in the park.

Whereas, in A block, residents complained about broken swings and said that repeated follow-ups over the past three to four years have yielded no results. Officials told residents that repairs could be taken up once the tendering process is initiated.

Pulkit Kant Gupta, general secretary of sector 51 RWA, said residents had planted around 2,000–3,000 trees in the area but regular maintenance was lacking. “There is no direct watering system, so we requested the department to ensure proper maintenance,” he said.

Prashant Singh, assistant director, said that many issues fall under routine maintenance. “Mechanical wear and tear is a continuous cycle. We carry out repairs as issues arise to keep systems operational,” he noted.

On upgrade of facilities, he said, “Immediate repairs are underway for existing faults. However, the installation of brand-new equipment depends on the supply chain. We expect these new units to be delivered and installed within the next 45 to 60 days.”

In a separate meeting, Public Health Department officials, led by project engineer Gaurav Bansal, reviewed drainage-related complaints in the sector. Residents said a stormwater drain along the main road has not been cleaned for last five to six years.

According to the RWA, drainage and sewage water from around 300 independent houses and nearly five housing societies with about 400 flats passes through this drain, leading to frequent blockages.

Bansal said encroachments were a key obstacle in carrying out cleaning work. “It is difficult to give a clear timeline. In several places, ramps have been constructed over the drain. Notices will be issued for their removal or modification before thorough cleaning can be done,” he said.

Officials said directions have been issued to the departments concerned, though RWA members said no fixed timeline for resolving the issues was provided.