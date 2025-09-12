Noida: Skywalk linking Blue Line with Aqua Line to open by Oct 2

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) announced on Thursday that its long-awaited air-conditioned skywalk connecting Delhi Metro’s Blue Line (Sector 52 station) with Noida’s Aqua Line (Sector 51 station) will open to the public on October 2. The 420-metre-long, 5-metre-wide structure, equipped with moving walkways and elevators, aims to seamlessly integrate both networks and eliminate the need for separate tickets during inter-line transfers. The skywalk missed multiple deadlines in the past because its design was changed after the work started, said officials. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Previously, passengers switching between these two lines had to exit one station, used temporary walkways or e-rickshaws, and re-enter the other system – a process criticised for being time-consuming, inconvenient and expensive.

NMRC commenced work on this project in March 2023, spending ₹40 crore to connect these two Metro stations through an air-conditioned skywalk, said officials.

“The work on this project is almost complete now, and being given finishing touches. We have directed the staff to complete the remaining work by September 30 so that we can open this project to the public on October 2, 2025,” said NMRC executive director Mahendra Prasad, executive director of the NMRC.

The skywalk missed multiple deadlines in the past because its design was changed after the work started, said officials. This skywalk has been built after demolishing the 300 metre long walkway that was covered by a tin shed.

“This skywalk will be equipped with a travaltor operating at a speed of .5 metre per second so that the users get an ease in travelling through Blue Line and Aqua Line,” said Prasad.

The work on this skywalk got delayed because earlier the skywalk was planned on a single pillar and later, it was decided to build on two pillars, said officials of the NMRC.

As the Delhi’s Blue Line and Noida’s Aqua Line are not integrated seamlessly, many passengers do not travel by Metro if they travel from Greater Noida or Noida to Delhi, said officials.

“If one is travelling from Delhi to Noida’s old areas then he can travel with ease. But if one wants to use Aqua Line and Blue Line then one has to change at Noida’s sector 52 Metro station to sector 51 Metro station of Aqua Line. It wastes a lot of time,” said Akarsh Singh, a college student from Sector 121.