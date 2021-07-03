Noida to get deputy registrar office for societies soon

NOIDA: The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday directed to set up an office of the Deputy Registrar (Firms, Societies and Chits) in Noida. The move will help residents get the issues involving their resident bodies resolved in a timely manner.

Currently, the hearing of disputes related with residential bodies, including apartment owners associations (AOAs) and residents’ welfare associations (RWAs), in all districts of Meerut division -- Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Meerut and Bhagpat -- takes place only at the deputy registrar office in Meerut.

Various residential bodies in GB Nagar and Ghaziabad had been demanding for an office in Noida so that they do not have to travel to Meerut.

“This decision was long awaited. We face a lot of issues as the deputy registrar office is in Meerut. We hope its new office will begin functioning soon. There are hundreds of AOAs and RWAs in the district that will benefit, and residents also can get an easy say in dispute cases,” said Rajiva Singh, president of the Noida Federation of Apartment Owners Associations (NOFAA), an umbrella body of at least 70 AOAs.

There are at least 400 RWAs and AOAs in GB Nagar, Singh said.

Dilip Gupta, deputy registrar (Meerut division), said, “We will set up our office in Noida soon which will function for two days in a week as per the government order. I cannot comment further on the development.”

There are around 100,000 societies registered with the Meerut office.

“We had put forth the demands of residents before the chief minister with regard to setting up of an office of deputy registrar in Noida, and the same has been accepted. Now, residents can get speedy justice,” said Pankaj Singh MLA, Noida.

Police officials have also welcomed the government’s decision. “RWA or AOA disputes often take ugly turn and become a law and order problem. Now, addressing such issues in Noida office will be easier due to better coordination,” said Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida.

Some experts feel that setting up a deputy registrar office in Noida will take a long time. “I do not understand how the government will provide adequate staff in Noida. If they hire new staff, it will take time. The process of setting up the office should be prompt,” said Mangreram Bhati, a member of GB Nagar Bar association.