Noida to hire agency to beautify Noida Expressway

The Noida authority on Monday said it has decided to hire an expert private agency beautify and improve the horticulture work on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, before the anticipated rise in traffic volume once the Noida international airport in Jewar becomes operational by April 17, 2025. Authority officials said in the future, when the airport operations begin, it will result in an increase in traffic on the road and that will require better management of not only traffic but also the greenery. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Currently, the Noida authority faces a challenge in keeping green spaces along 25km Noida-Greater Noida Expressway well maintained and aesthetically pleasing. Even so, the green belt, central verge and other green zones along the expressway are not properly maintained and leave a bad image of the city in the minds of visitors, said officials.

Poorly maintained central verges and greenery along the expressway also pose inconvenience to commuters whose view of the road is often hampered by overgrown branches and shrubs, said officials.

“We will invite proposals from the expert agencies in order to select one that will be engaged in the task of maintaining the green areas. We want this expressway to adorn an aesthetic look that is pleasing to commuters. Noida is a well-planned industrial town and grabbed eyeballs from businessmen and investors from all over the world. Therefore, the look of this key expressway needs to be redesigned through maintaining the green spaces,” said Lokesh M, chief executive officer, Noida authority.

The Noida authority will also install designer lamps and streetlights to illuminate the expressway in a manner so that it offers an altogether new look at night time. The Noida authority’s horticulture department do not have the staff strength or the experts needed to maintain the expressway in the proper manner. So officials have to depend upon a private agency for the job. Recently, Lokesh M conducted an inspection of the expressway and expressed unhappiness over the maintenance work and the state of green areas.

Once the expert agency is roped in, the authority’s chief executive officer will supervise the work instead of the horticulture department so that the quality of the work remains as per the expectations.

Apart from the horticulture work, the authority is also planning to construct two underpasses for offering ease to commuters who want to cross over from one side to the other without using the main carriageway, said officials.