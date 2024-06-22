Noida traffic police holds awareness drive at Sect 16 market

Noida: The drive, being held from June 11 to June 25, has been initiated following directions from Uttar Pradesh additional director general of police (traffic) Badugu Deva Paulson to the Noida traffic police to penalise anyone violating these rules. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The Noida traffic police conducted an awareness drive at Sector 16 Central Auto Market on Friday to inform shopkeepers that using certain modifications on vehicles are in violation of traffic rules, said officers. They added that if someone was found violating these rules, a challan will be issued against the vehicle owner and business owners offering such modifications or selling such articles will also be booked.

“The shopkeepers were informed that beacons, sirens, black tints, modified number plates, stickers spelling out ‘Police,’ ‘UP government,’ and ‘Central government’ are illegal for private vehicles,” said Noida deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Anil Kumar Yadav.

The drive, being held from June 11 to June 25, has been initiated following directions from Uttar Pradesh additional director general of police (traffic) Badugu Deva Paulson to the Noida traffic police to penalise anyone violating these rules.

“During the awareness drive, they were informed that if traffic police found someone violating traffic rules by applying these things, we would gather the source of sirens, etc. After getting the source, we will register a case against the shopkeeper and serve a notice for not complying with orders,” the officer said.

The traffic police will now run the same drive at other places in Noida and Greater Noida to aware shopkeepers, said a senior police officer.

On Friday, 297 challans were issued which included 81 for illegal sirens, 39 for “using police colours,” and 177 for using restricted stickers. Apart from the drive, the Noida traffic police also issued 6381 e-challans for various violations such as driving in wrong-lanes, jumping red lights, speeding, riding without helmets, among others.

“In most cases, these types of violations are committed by youngsters. Unauthorised use of such sirens and lights [exclusively meant for use by emergency services and police] is banned as per the Motor Vehicles Act 1988,” a senior officer said, adding that many people use these lights and stickers to violate traffic rules and disrupting the traffic.

According to the Noida traffic police’s data, between June 11 and 18, 46,879 vehicles have been inspected. Of these, 3,583 were issued challans under the Motor Vehicles Act for violating traffic rules. “A total of 1,123 challans were issued for using beacons and sirens, 150 for police stickers, and 2,310 for UP and Central Govt. stickers,” it added.