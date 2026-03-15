Noida traffic police issue advisory for diversions near Dalit Prerna Sthal on March 15

NOIDA: The Noida traffic police have issued a detailed advisory, highlighting diversions on certain city stretches for a programme at Dalit Prerna Sthal to mark the birth anniversary of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) founder Kanshi Ram, traffic police said. FILE: Massive Traffic Jam seen over Delhi Noida Chilla border due to vehicle checking in New Delhi. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

“Traffic will be diverted on certain stretches depending on the situation and traffic pressure near Dalit Prerna Sthal,” the traffic police said in a statement on Saturday.

According to officials, traffic diversions will manage congestion and ensure smooth vehicle movement during the event.

According to the advisory, vehicles en route from Greater Noida to Noida on the Noida–Greater Noida Expressway will be diverted if traffic congestion increases near the memorial.

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In this situation, vehicles will be diverted from the Mahamaaya Flyover toward Sector 37 and routed through Atta Peer Chowk, Rajni Gandha Chowk, and the Sector 15 roundabout to reach their destinations.

In another diversion plan, if traffic pressure builds near Gate No 4 or 5 of Dalit Prerna Sthal, vehicles coming from Greater Noida towards Noida will be diverted from the Film City flyover towards Sector 18.

From there, motorists can travel via Rajni Gandha Chowk, Sector 15 roundabout, or take the Sector 18 underpass and proceed through the elevated road to reach their destination, according to the advisory.

Additionally, vehicles travelling from Noida towards Greater Noida on the expressway may also be diverted if traffic congestion occurs near the DND–Film City flyover area. In such cases, traffic will be diverted from the Sector 14A flyover towards Sector 15 roundabout.

Motorists can then continue towards Rajni Gandha Chowk, Atta Peer Chowk, and Sector 37 before proceeding to their destinations.

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The traffic police also issued detailed parking arrangements for those attending the programme. According to officials, parking for buses arriving for the event will be arranged at the multi-level parking facility inside Film City. Light vehicles arriving from Pari Chowk, Sector 37 and Greater Noida West will park inside Gate No. 1 of Dalit Prerna Sthal, they added.

Vehicles coming from Delhi will be parked in the multi-level parking inside Film City, while those arriving from the Kalindi Kunj side will be parked in the underground parking facility at Dalit Prerna Sthal near Sector 95 Ganda Nala, the advisory stated.

The traffic police clarified that emergency vehicles such as ambulances and fire services will be allowed smooth passage during the diversions.

“Drivers are advised to use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience during the event,” the advisory stated. Officials urged commuters to plan their travel in advance and follow the traffic advisory to avoid delays.