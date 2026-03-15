Minor injured after pet dog attack in Greater Noida’s Omicron-3; owner detained

GREATER NOIDA: A 55-year-old man was detained after an Indian-breed dog reportedly adopted by him from the streets bit a 13-year-old boy at Lotus Welfare society in Omicron-3 on Friday, police said on Saturday. Police said that after the incident, the boy’s father and a few society residents approached them to file a complaint. (Hindustan Times)

According to residents, the boy was rushed to a nearby hospital and has since returned home. Police identified the dog’s owner as Sachchidanand Nautiyal, a resident of the same society.

“The incident took place around 7pm. The child lives here with his parents. After the dog bit him, we rushed him for treatment and his wounds were dressed. He is back home now but is scared,” said Pravindra Khari, a resident of the society.

Police said that after the incident, the boy’s father and a few society residents approached them to file a complaint. “Based on his complaint, a case has been registered against Nautiyal and he was taken into custody the same night,” said Vinod Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Surajpur police station.

According to the boy’s father, Nautiyal was released the same night.

Late on Friday, local residents gathered at the society and raised safety concerns about human-dog conflicts. Alleged videos of the gathering later circulated on social media.

Residents said they had been worried about such an incident for some time. They alleged that several stray dogs roam the area and Nautiyal had been feeding them and keeping some of them as pets. They said one of those dogs attacked the boy.

Police said the situation at the society was brought under control and further legal action is being taken.

According to the resident welfare association (RWA), another child was attacked reportedly by an adopted stray dog on Saturday. Police have been informed to look into the matter after local residents gathered again on Saturday, the RWA said.

“Even today another child was attacked. We are not sure what to do anymore,” said Avadhesh Tripathi, president of the RWA.

Tripathi said that society rules prohibit bringing stray dogs inside the premises, but people often ignore them.

An FIR has been registered at Surajpur police station under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 291 (negligent conduct with respect to animals), Section 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace), and Section 351(3) (criminal intimidation by threatening to cause death or grievous hurt).