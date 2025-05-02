Noida traffic police launches drive on Yamuna Expressway

Noida: The Noida traffic police has launched an enforcement drive targeting wrong-side driving, speeding, and other traffic violations on the Yamuna Expressway, officials said on Thursday on the second day of the safety drive. Vehicles often travel at speeds of 100 km per hour, and a vehicle moving from the opposite direction poses a high risk of head-on collisions—one of the deadliest types of accident, said an officer. (Sunil Ghosh/HT archives)

“Over the past few days, we observed that people were driving on the wrong side of the Yamuna Expressway to reach nearby areas. To prevent any accidents, we conducted an enforcement drive at key points, including Zero Point, Galgotias University, Dankaur, and the Jewar toll plaza. As a result, fines were issued to 93 vehicles for wrong-side driving,” said deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Lakhan Singh Yadav.

Highlighting the risks, the DCP said that wrong side driving on an expressway is extremely dangerous.

“Expressways are designed for high-speed, one-directional traffic. Vehicles often travel at speeds of 100 km per hour, and a vehicle moving from the opposite direction poses a high risk of head-on collisions—one of the deadliest types of accidents,” he added.

The Noida Traffic Police said that in total 201 people were fined for driving on the wrong lane, and 146 for riding without helmets on Wednesday and Thursday. It also penalised 43 vehicles for unauthorised parking on the expressway.

“Illegally parked vehicles on high-speed expressways are extremely hazardous. Drivers have very little time to react to a stationary vehicle, especially at night. Such vehicles can become invisible hazards, increasing the likelihood of rear-end collisions,” said traffic sub-inspector Vinay Tomar.

Officials said the enforcement drive will continue in the coming days to ensure road safety and compliance with traffic rules.