Noida traffic police to colour code autos to curb their illegal movement
Noida: The traffic department in Gautam Budh Nagar has started working on colour-coding auto-rickshaws in the district, in an effort to curb illegal movement of auto-rickshaws.
“We have started the first step of data collection. Nearly 70 vehicles were identified till now. We are working on verifying the remaining, after which the registration process will begin. The idea is to colour-code auto-rickshaws from different parts of the city and issue them the number codes accordingly. This will help us monitor any illegal movement of auto-rickshaws, ease traffic and help the public to identify authorised vehicles in respective areas,” said deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Ganesh Saha.
He said auto-rickshaws operating in the city have pre-described routes, but some manage to evade the system.
“For instance, auto-rickshaws registered in Dadri are not permitted to travel throughout the city, but sometimes they do. The new system will help us keep such activities in check. The entire plan is in the process of being finalised and we hope to roll it out soon,” said Saha.
Mandatory uniforms and ID cards for drivers will also be issued. Any violation, whether in terms of area wise colour-code or ID can lead to issuance of fines by the traffic department, he added. The system will also have different codes for auto-rickshaws plying at metro stations, auto-rickshaw stands and other parts.
“We will also make provisions to display the traffic police helpline number on these vehicles for the aid of the public. It is an overhaul of the existing system and will take time to implement, but it will be a significant improvement over the existing system. It will help the travellers and us alike while also keeping criminal activities in check,” Saha added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GB Nagar admin gears up for third round of Covid-19 vaccination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ghaziabad identifies two govt hospitals for third phase of Covid vaccination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Apartment owners’ association imposes ‘security’ fee over tenants, residents protest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida traffic police to colour code autos to curb their illegal movement
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three weeks on, police yet to identify suspect in security guard’s murder
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida notified as ‘town of export excellence’ for apparel products
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Work on landfill site expedited in Greater Noida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man arrested for carrying 300kg of meat in SUV that met accident in Greater Noida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Greater Noida: FIR registered over ponzi scheme to dupe investors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida: Man booked for stalking woman, probe on
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Businessman, family held at gunpoint inside house, robbed of valuables worth ₹12lakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 held for raping woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GB Nagar records Covid-19 cases in double digits after 21 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hapur gang-rape: All three suspects arrested, auto-rickshaw used in crime seized
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hapur gang-rape: Gang leader habitual offender, say cops
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox