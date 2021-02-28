Noida traffic police to colour code autos to curb their illegal movement

Noida: The traffic department in Gautam Budh Nagar has started working on colour-coding auto-rickshaws in the district, in an effort to curb illegal movement of auto-rickshaws.

“We have started the first step of data collection. Nearly 70 vehicles were identified till now. We are working on verifying the remaining, after which the registration process will begin. The idea is to colour-code auto-rickshaws from different parts of the city and issue them the number codes accordingly. This will help us monitor any illegal movement of auto-rickshaws, ease traffic and help the public to identify authorised vehicles in respective areas,” said deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Ganesh Saha.

He said auto-rickshaws operating in the city have pre-described routes, but some manage to evade the system.

“For instance, auto-rickshaws registered in Dadri are not permitted to travel throughout the city, but sometimes they do. The new system will help us keep such activities in check. The entire plan is in the process of being finalised and we hope to roll it out soon,” said Saha.

Mandatory uniforms and ID cards for drivers will also be issued. Any violation, whether in terms of area wise colour-code or ID can lead to issuance of fines by the traffic department, he added. The system will also have different codes for auto-rickshaws plying at metro stations, auto-rickshaw stands and other parts.

“We will also make provisions to display the traffic police helpline number on these vehicles for the aid of the public. It is an overhaul of the existing system and will take time to implement, but it will be a significant improvement over the existing system. It will help the travellers and us alike while also keeping criminal activities in check,” Saha added.