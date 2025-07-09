Noida transport department hires agency to boost social media reach

Noida: The Noida transport department has hired a private agency to boost its official reach on social media after the UP government sanctioned ₹4 lakh for it, officials said on Tuesday. Transport officials said that social media is primarily being used to raise public awareness about road safety and traffic rules. (HT Archives)

“The step has been taken to put more information to the public on their fingertips through official social media handles,” said Siyaram Verma, assistant regional transport officer (ARTO) (administration), Noida.

“The move to boost social media presence was decided after a meeting was chaired by transport commissioner BN Singh. The sanctioned amount will support this effort. A professional agency has now been hired to handle the official pages of the transport department in Noida.”

Verma, however, clarified that these platforms are intended only to share information, not grievance redressal. “For that, citizens should contact our helpline at 1800-1800-151 or use our WhatsApp chatbot at 8005441222.”

Transport officials said that social media is primarily being used to raise public awareness about road safety and traffic rules. Their posts aim to educate residents on topics such as traffic regulations, enforcement drives, dues on commercial vehicles, school bus safety norms, and vehicle checking campaigns.

Currently, the Noida transport department’s social media reach includes 2,395 followers on Instagram, 6,500 on Facebook, 283 on X, and 104 subscribers on YouTube.