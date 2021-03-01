IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Noida News / Noida: Two nabbed for stealing licensed revolver
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida: Two nabbed for stealing licensed revolver

Noida: Two men were arrested Monday for allegedly stealing a licensed pistol from their friend’s house in Bhangel, the police said
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:45 PM IST

Noida: Two men were arrested Monday for allegedly stealing a licensed pistol from their friend’s house in Bhangel, the police said. The weapon has been recovered.

The alleged incident took place on February 27. According to the complainant, Bhual Singh, who worked with a private security agency and reported the matter to Phase 2 police on Sunday, two of his friends had come to his house the previous day and allegedly took the licensed revolver that was kept under his pillow.

The suspects, Hemant Kumar Jha and Manoj Kumar Jha, both from Bihar, live in Noida and Ghaziabad, respectively. They both worked as security guards, the police said.

“Prima facie it seems that the duo and the victim had some monetary issues for which they had come to his house. Instead, they fled with the licensed weapon when the complainant went to the washroom,” said deputy commissioner of police, Zone 2, Harish Chander.

A senior police officer, asking not to be named, said the duo allegedly met the complainant in 2017.

Following the incident, a case of burglary (Section 380 of the Indian Penal Code) was registered at the Phase 2 police station.

According to the police, the suspects were nabbed during a checking drive near the Tigri crossing while they were allegedly travelling on the same motorcycle that has been used in the theft. Police said that during questioning, the two allegedly revealed that they had planned to sell the weapon in Hyderabad where they had sold some earlier.

Police recovered the stolen revolver along with a countrymade pistol and charges of the Arms Act were also levied on them. The motorcycle was seized under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Covid-19: Inaugural session of phase-3 vaccination drive records over 98% turnout in Noida

By Sanjeev K Jha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:12 AM IST
NOIDA: Vaccination for senior citizens on Monday saw an overwhelming response in Gautam Budh Nagar with the district recording a turnout of about 98%
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

GB Nagar police prepare criminal dossiers of panchayat poll aspirants

By Sanjeev K Jha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:01 AM IST
NOIDA: Ahead of the upcoming panchayat elections in the state, the Gautam Budh Nagar police have started checking the criminal past of expected candidates
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Schools reopen in Ghaziabad after a year for classes 1 to 5

By Peeyush Khandelwal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:55 PM IST
Ghaziabad: Government and private schools in the district reopened for students of classes 1 to 5 on Monday after remaining shut for nearly a year in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Residents demand dense forest in Noida

By Vinod Rajput
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:55 PM IST
NOIDA: Residents of sectors 76, 77, 78 and other nearby sectors in Noida have demanded that the local authority should develop a dense forest along an internal road in the area
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida breathes easy, air quality ‘moderate’ after three weeks

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:54 PM IST
Noida: The air quality of Noida improved to ‘moderate’ levels on Monday as high wind speed ventilated pollutants, letting the city breathe its cleanest air in over three weeks
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Ghaziabad: Armed men rob pvt firm employees at Raj Nagar District Centre

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:54 PM IST
Ghaziabad: Two employees of an edible oil manufacturing company were robbed at gunpoint by two suspects outside a bank at the Raj Nagar District Centre (RDC) in Ghaziabad Monday morning, the police said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Constables injured as tractor crashes into PCR van on Yamuna e-way

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:47 PM IST
Greater Noida: Two police constables sustained serious injuries when the PCR van they were patrolling in was allegedly hit by a speeding tractor trolley coming from the wrong side on the Yamuna Expressway in Rabupura
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida: Two nabbed for stealing licensed revolver

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:45 PM IST
Noida: Two men were arrested Monday for allegedly stealing a licensed pistol from their friend’s house in Bhangel, the police said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

GB Nagar admin gears up for third round of Covid-19 vaccination

By Sanjeev K Jha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:59 PM IST
NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration has prepared a list of over 424,000 beneficiaries aged 60 years and above through the electoral roll for the third phase of vaccination drive
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Ghaziabad identifies two govt hospitals for third phase of Covid vaccination

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:58 PM IST
Ghaziabad: For the third phase of Covid-19 vaccination that begins on Monday, the Ghaziabad health department has identified two government hospitals in the district where vaccine doses will be provided free of cost
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Apartment owners’ association imposes ‘security’ fee over tenants, residents protest

By Vinod Rajput
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:57 PM IST
GREATER NOIDA: Around 150 residents of 16th Avenue, Gaur City 2 in Greater Noida West on Sunday staged a demonstration against the apartment owners’ association (AOA), demanding immediate recall of the decision to impose a security fee on tenants
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida traffic police to colour code autos to curb their illegal movement

By Tanmayee Tyagi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:57 PM IST
Noida: The traffic department in Gautam Budh Nagar has started working on colour-coding auto-rickshaws in the district, in an effort to curb illegal movement of auto-rickshaws
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Three weeks on, police yet to identify suspect in security guard’s murder

By Tanmayee Tyagi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:56 PM IST
Noida: Nearly three weeks after a 41-year-old security guard was killed in a robbery attempt at a cash logistics firm in Sector 2, police are yet to identify the suspect in the case
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida notified as ‘town of export excellence’ for apparel products

By Sanjeev K Jha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:55 PM IST
NOIDA: In what comes as a big boost for the apparel industry in the city, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), under the ministry of commerce and industry, on Thursday notified Noida as a ‘town of export excellence (TEE)’ for apparel products
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Work on landfill site expedited in Greater Noida

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:55 PM IST
GREATER NOIDA The work on the proposed landfill site at Astoli village has been expedited, said the Greater Noida authority on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP