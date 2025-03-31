Noida: UP registry dept opens on Sunday for Navratri rush

NOIDA: The Uttar Pradesh stamp and registration department opened its office even on Sunday for the execution of registry of properties to cater to the rush witnessed during the auspicious Navratri festival. People at the Uttar Pradesh Stamp and Registration office on Sunday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Officials, however, said that the registry took place with ease and the camp was organised even on a holiday due to the closing day of the financial year 2024-25. Monday is a holiday due to Eid.

The property buyers, meanwhile, were delighted after their registry was executed and the process to transfer the property title was completed successfully.

“We are happy to get our apartment registered finally after a wait of around 15 years. We are more than happy also because the process took place on the first day of Navratri. We waited for the registry for 15 years. We visited the registry office in Sector 33, where the process related to the same was completed,” said Shailendra Gautam, a resident of Silicon City, Sector 76, Noida.

“We did not face any problem in the execution of the registry on Sunday, despite a huge rush. The UP stamp and registration department made adequate arrangements for the registry,” said Harvir Singh, another property buyer.

Noida’s registry office executes around 300 registries on an average day if there is a rush on the working day. But in special cases, like the one on Sunday being the first Navratri, the staff handles around 400 registries, said officials.

“We directed the staff to continue working on the first Navratri falling on a holiday due to the closing days of the financial year 2024-25. We asked the staff to make sure people get the registry done without any hassle,” said Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Maneesh Kumar Verma.

Officials said that each year there is an additional rush during the Navratri festival.

Confederation of real estate developers association of India (CREDAI), a realtors’ group secretary Dinesh Gupta said, “We get additional rush of customers during navratri every year because people have faith that if they buy the property or do any new work in these blessed days then they get more success and family gets prosper.”

On Sunday, majority of the registries were done for the Silicon City.

Notably, Amrapali Group had launched Silicon City in 2008 onwards. The delivery period started by 2012-end. But the realtor started failing on delivery from 2014 onwards. In October, 2017 a bank filed a plea in National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), dragging the realty major to corporate insolvency proceedings.

In October, 2017 itself NCLT had appointed a resolution professional to take control of Amrapali Group including Silicon City project.

A group of buyers had in November in 2017 filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking justice. In February, 2019, the SC directed the Delhi Police to arrest Amrapali Group directors for cheating and duping homebuyers. On July 23, 2019, the SC cancelled registration of Amrapali, and handed over control of the realty firm to court receiver.

Since then, the court receiver is controlling the Amrapali’s housing projects including Silicon City, where hundreds of homebuyers have yet to get their registry done.