Noida: Wanted criminal with 2 lakh bounty killed in encounter

Noida: A history sheeter, with a bounty of ₹2 lakh on him, died during treatment after he was injured in an encounter with the Noida Special Task Force (STF) and the police near Sector 14 on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Ajay Kaliya, who was from Haryana. According to STF officials, they had a tip-off about him being on the move, following which a coordinated effort with the Sector 20 police was made.

“We had inputs that the suspect and his accomplices were planning to go via Sector 20 to a highway for a robbery, using axle breaking techniques and nails. In a joint effort, the two suspects, who were on a motorcycle, were intercepted. But they fired at the police team chasing them. In the retaliatory firing, one of them was injured and the other managed to flee. The injured suspect was taken to the district hospital where he was declared brought dead,” said RK Mishra, assistant superintendent of police, Noida STF.

Officials said Kaliya was allegedly a part of the Bawariya gang and was infamous for loots and dacoities in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. They said the gang would allegedly puncture cars using nails and were also involved in rape cases, assaults and forceful entry in houses.

In October 2019, Kaliya and his accomplices had allegedly looted ₹10 lakh from the Yamuna Expressway area. In January 2020, a similar loot had taken place on the Palwal highway in which the suspect had allegedly molested a 14-year-old boy. He had several other loot and dacoity cases on him, said the police.

“He had a bounty of ₹1 lakh on him from Mathura and ₹50,000 each from Aligarh and Haryana. He was wanted in several heinous offences. So far, we have identified at least eight such cases while more are being looked at,” said Mishra.

The body was sent for an autopsy and the probe is being conducted by the Sector 20 police, who are also on the lookout for Kaliya’s accomplice.