Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.16 °C, check weather forecast for August 6, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 7, 2024 27.75 °C Moderate rain August 8, 2024 31.67 °C Moderate rain August 9, 2024 32.97 °C Moderate rain August 10, 2024 27.12 °C Moderate rain August 11, 2024 28.61 °C Heavy intensity rain August 12, 2024 26.91 °C Moderate rain August 13, 2024 26.11 °C Heavy intensity rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.81 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.71 °C Heavy intensity rain Chennai 30.91 °C Light rain Bengaluru 21.12 °C Heavy intensity rain Hyderabad 25.58 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 31.57 °C Light rain Delhi 34.12 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Noida today, on August 6, 2024, is 32.47 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.16 °C and 35.42 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 55% and the wind speed is 55 km/h. The sun rose at 05:45 AM and will set at 07:08 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.74 °C and 29.3 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 80%.With temperatures ranging between 27.16 °C and 35.42 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Noida today stands at 108.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 6, 2024

