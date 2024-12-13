Noida Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 13, 2024
Dec 13, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Noida on December 13, 2024 here.
The temperature in Noida today, on December 13, 2024, is 16.64 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.16 °C and 22.44 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 14% and the wind speed is 14 km/h. The sun rose at 07:04 AM and will set at 05:25 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, December 14, 2024, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.18 °C and 23.0 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Noida today stands at 239.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:
Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 14, 2024
|16.64
|Sky is clear
|December 15, 2024
|19.04
|Sky is clear
|December 16, 2024
|19.47
|Sky is clear
|December 17, 2024
|20.22
|Sky is clear
|December 18, 2024
|20.58
|Sky is clear
|December 19, 2024
|20.46
|Sky is clear
|December 20, 2024
|19.62
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on December 13, 2024
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
