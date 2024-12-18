Noida Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 18, 2024
Dec 18, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Noida on December 18, 2024 here.
The temperature in Noida today, on December 18, 2024, is 17.56 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.16 °C and 22.57 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 22% and the wind speed is 22 km/h. The sun rose at 07:07 AM and will set at 05:27 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, December 19, 2024, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.42 °C and 22.9 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 20%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Noida today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 19, 2024
|17.56
|Sky is clear
|December 20, 2024
|19.93
|Sky is clear
|December 21, 2024
|20.61
|Sky is clear
|December 22, 2024
|20.41
|Sky is clear
|December 23, 2024
|19.69
|Scattered clouds
|December 24, 2024
|20.37
|Sky is clear
|December 25, 2024
|21.13
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on December 18, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
