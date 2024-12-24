Noida Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 24, 2024





Tomorrow, on Wednesday, December 25, 2024, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.3 °C and 22.44 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 41%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



The AQI in Noida today stands at 318.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 25, 2024 17.06 Scattered clouds December 26, 2024 20.03 Sky is clear December 27, 2024 20.85 Sky is clear December 28, 2024 21.97 Light rain December 29, 2024 19.95 Light rain December 30, 2024 20.39 Sky is clear December 31, 2024 19.85 Sky is clear

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 23.81 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 22.37 °C Few clouds Chennai 25.38 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.15 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 25.37 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 21.76 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.43 °C Light rain

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.