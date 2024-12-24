Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Noida Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 24, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 24, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Noida on December 24, 2024 here.

The temperature in Noida today, on December 24, 2024, is 17.06 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.16 °C and 21.08 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 36% and the wind speed is 36 km/h. The sun rose at 07:10 AM and will set at 05:29 PM.

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, December 25, 2024, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.3 °C and 22.44 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 41%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Noida today stands at 318.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:

Noida weather update on December 24, 2024
Noida weather update on December 24, 2024
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 25, 202417.06Scattered clouds
December 26, 202420.03Sky is clear
December 27, 202420.85Sky is clear
December 28, 202421.97Light rain
December 29, 202419.95Light rain
December 30, 202420.39Sky is clear
December 31, 202419.85Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 24, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai23.81 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata22.37 °C Few clouds
Chennai25.38 °C Light rain
Bengaluru24.15 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad25.37 °C Scattered clouds
Ahmedabad21.76 °C Sky is clear
Delhi17.43 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On