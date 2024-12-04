Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 13.16 °C, check weather forecast for December 4, 2024

Date Temperature Sky December 5, 2024 23.16 °C Sky is clear December 6, 2024 23.15 °C Sky is clear December 7, 2024 22.96 °C Sky is clear December 8, 2024 22.49 °C Sky is clear December 9, 2024 21.16 °C Light rain December 10, 2024 19.64 °C Sky is clear December 11, 2024 18.62 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.25 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 25.47 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.49 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.73 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 27.59 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 26.89 °C Overcast clouds Delhi 24.59 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Noida today, on December 4, 2024, is 24.65 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.16 °C and 27.31 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 25% and the wind speed is 25 km/h. The sun rose at 06:58 AM and will set at 05:23 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, December 5, 2024, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.56 °C and 25.61 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Noida today stands at 208.0, falling in thecategory. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on December 4, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

