Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 13.16 °C, check weather forecast for December 4, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 04, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Noida on December 4, 2024 here.

The temperature in Noida today, on December 4, 2024, is 24.65 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.16 °C and 27.31 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 25% and the wind speed is 25 km/h. The sun rose at 06:58 AM and will set at 05:23 PM.

Tomorrow, on Thursday, December 5, 2024, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.56 °C and 25.61 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Noida today stands at 208.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
December 5, 2024 23.16 °C Sky is clear
December 6, 2024 23.15 °C Sky is clear
December 7, 2024 22.96 °C Sky is clear
December 8, 2024 22.49 °C Sky is clear
December 9, 2024 21.16 °C Light rain
December 10, 2024 19.64 °C Sky is clear
December 11, 2024 18.62 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 4, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.25 °C Overcast clouds
Kolkata 25.47 °C Sky is clear
Chennai 27.49 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 24.73 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad 27.59 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 26.89 °C Overcast clouds
Delhi 24.59 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Noida weather update on December 04, 2024
Noida weather update on December 04, 2024

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On