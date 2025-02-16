Menu Explore
Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 13.16 °C, check weather forecast for February 16, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 16, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Noida on February 16, 2025 here.

The temperature in Noida today, on February 16, 2025, is 26.87 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.16 °C and 28.88 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 20% and the wind speed is 20 km/h. The sun rose at 06:58 AM and will set at 06:11 PM.

Noida weather update on February 16, 2025
Noida weather update on February 16, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, February 17, 2025, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.5 °C and 30.16 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 14%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Noida today stands at 265.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 17, 202526.87Sky is clear
February 18, 202527.79Broken clouds
February 19, 202528.81Broken clouds
February 20, 202528.21Sky is clear
February 21, 202527.61Light rain
February 22, 202526.75Sky is clear
February 23, 202526.86Few clouds


Weather in other cities on February 16, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai28.25 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata27.63 °C Sky is clear
Chennai27.86 °C Sky is clear
Bengaluru29.25 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad29.41 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad28.47 °C Sky is clear
Delhi26.76 °C Few clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

