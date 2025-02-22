Noida Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 22, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Noida on February 22, 2025 here.
The temperature in Noida today, on February 22, 2025, is 21.28 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.16 °C and 26.8 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 32% and the wind speed is 32 km/h. The sun rose at 06:53 AM and will set at 06:15 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, February 23, 2025, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.01 °C and 28.24 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Noida today stands at 176.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 23, 2025
|21.28
|Scattered clouds
|February 24, 2025
|25.37
|Sky is clear
|February 25, 2025
|27.01
|Sky is clear
|February 26, 2025
|28.84
|Scattered clouds
|February 27, 2025
|30.77
|Broken clouds
|February 28, 2025
|29.27
|Overcast clouds
|March 1, 2025
|28.50
|Overcast clouds
Weather in other cities on February 22, 2025
