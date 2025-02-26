Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.16 °C, check weather forecast for February 26, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Noida on February 26, 2025 here.
The temperature in Noida today, on February 26, 2025, is 26.19 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.16 °C and 30.62 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 21% and the wind speed is 21 km/h. The sun rose at 06:49 AM and will set at 06:18 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, February 27, 2025, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.27 °C and 30.61 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 25%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Noida today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 27, 2025
|26.19
|Broken clouds
|February 28, 2025
|28.13
|Overcast clouds
|March 1, 2025
|23.36
|Overcast clouds
|March 2, 2025
|26.54
|Light rain
|March 3, 2025
|28.81
|Few clouds
|March 4, 2025
|29.09
|Few clouds
|March 5, 2025
|28.13
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 26, 2025
