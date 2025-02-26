Menu Explore
Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.16 °C, check weather forecast for February 26, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 26, 2025 07:07 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Noida on February 26, 2025 here.

The temperature in Noida today, on February 26, 2025, is 26.19 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.16 °C and 30.62 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 21% and the wind speed is 21 km/h. The sun rose at 06:49 AM and will set at 06:18 PM.

Noida weather update on February 26, 2025
Noida weather update on February 26, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, February 27, 2025, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.27 °C and 30.61 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 25%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Noida today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 27, 202526.19Broken clouds
February 28, 202528.13Overcast clouds
March 1, 202523.36Overcast clouds
March 2, 202526.54Light rain
March 3, 202528.81Few clouds
March 4, 202529.09Few clouds
March 5, 202528.13Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on February 26, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai28.69 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata27.02 °C Scattered clouds
Chennai29.05 °C Scattered clouds
Bengaluru27.92 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad29.73 °C Scattered clouds
Ahmedabad31.41 °C Broken clouds
Delhi25.82 °C Overcast clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
