Noida Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 10, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 10, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Noida on January 10, 2025 here.

The temperature in Noida today, on January 10, 2025, is 18.78 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.16 °C and 21.66 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 22% and the wind speed is 22 km/h. The sun rose at 07:14 AM and will set at 05:41 PM.

Noida weather update on January 10, 2025
Noida weather update on January 10, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, January 11, 2025, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.08 °C and 20.79 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 30%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Noida today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 11, 202518.78Sky is clear
January 12, 202518.52Light rain
January 13, 202519.12Light rain
January 14, 202519.95Sky is clear
January 15, 202520.36Sky is clear
January 16, 202520.63Sky is clear
January 17, 202520.73Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on January 10, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.2 °C Overcast clouds
Kolkata20.24 °C Sky is clear
Chennai26.26 °C Light rain
Bengaluru23.07 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad23.8 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad23.66 °C Scattered clouds
Delhi18.92 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Follow Us On