Noida Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 10, 2025

The temperature in Noida today, on January 10, 2025, is 18.78 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.16 °C and 21.66 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 22% and the wind speed is 22 km/h. The sun rose at 07:14 AM and will set at 05:41 PM. Noida weather update on January 10, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, January 11, 2025, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.08 °C and 20.79 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 30%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Noida today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 11, 2025 18.78 Sky is clear January 12, 2025 18.52 Light rain January 13, 2025 19.12 Light rain January 14, 2025 19.95 Sky is clear January 15, 2025 20.36 Sky is clear January 16, 2025 20.63 Sky is clear January 17, 2025 20.73 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 10, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.2 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 20.24 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.26 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.07 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 23.8 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 23.66 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 18.92 °C Sky is clear



