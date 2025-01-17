Noida Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 17, 2025

The temperature in Noida today, on January 17, 2025, is 16.7 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.16 °C and 21.62 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 49% and the wind speed is 49 km/h. The sun rose at 07:14 AM and will set at 05:47 PM. Noida weather update on January 17, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, January 18, 2025, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.5 °C and 22.6 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 27%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Noida today stands at 246.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 18, 2025 16.70 Sky is clear January 19, 2025 19.79 Overcast clouds January 20, 2025 21.40 Scattered clouds January 21, 2025 22.37 Sky is clear January 22, 2025 22.26 Sky is clear January 23, 2025 21.81 Sky is clear January 24, 2025 22.05 Light rain



Weather in other cities on January 17, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 27.11 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 22.41 °C Sky is clear Chennai 25.69 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.31 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 24.28 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 21.68 °C Sky is clear Delhi 16.51 °C Few clouds



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.