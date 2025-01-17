Noida Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 17, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Noida on January 17, 2025 here.
The temperature in Noida today, on January 17, 2025, is 16.7 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.16 °C and 21.62 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 49% and the wind speed is 49 km/h. The sun rose at 07:14 AM and will set at 05:47 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, January 18, 2025, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.5 °C and 22.6 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 27%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Noida today stands at 246.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 18, 2025
|16.70
|Sky is clear
|January 19, 2025
|19.79
|Overcast clouds
|January 20, 2025
|21.40
|Scattered clouds
|January 21, 2025
|22.37
|Sky is clear
|January 22, 2025
|22.26
|Sky is clear
|January 23, 2025
|21.81
|Sky is clear
|January 24, 2025
|22.05
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on January 17, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.