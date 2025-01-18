Noida Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 18, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Noida on January 18, 2025 here.
The temperature in Noida today, on January 18, 2025, is 17.09 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.16 °C and 22.0 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 33% and the wind speed is 33 km/h. The sun rose at 07:13 AM and will set at 05:47 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, January 19, 2025, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.66 °C and 23.96 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Noida today stands at 227.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 19, 2025
|17.09
|Overcast clouds
|January 20, 2025
|21.02
|Broken clouds
|January 21, 2025
|22.70
|Sky is clear
|January 22, 2025
|22.50
|Few clouds
|January 23, 2025
|22.75
|Sky is clear
|January 24, 2025
|22.78
|Light rain
|January 25, 2025
|23.13
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on January 18, 2025
