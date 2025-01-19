Noida Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 19, 2025

The temperature in Noida today, on January 19, 2025, is 19.12 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.16 °C and 24.01 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 28% and the wind speed is 28 km/h. The sun rose at 07:13 AM and will set at 05:48 PM. Noida weather update on January 19, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, January 20, 2025, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.5 °C and 24.96 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 30%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Noida today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 20, 2025 19.12 Few clouds January 21, 2025 22.29 Scattered clouds January 22, 2025 22.36 Sky is clear January 23, 2025 23.08 Sky is clear January 24, 2025 21.07 Light rain January 25, 2025 21.73 Sky is clear January 26, 2025 21.03 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 19, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.03 °C Few clouds Kolkata 22.35 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.13 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 22.04 °C Light rain Hyderabad 24.21 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 28.07 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.93 °C Scattered clouds



