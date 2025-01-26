Noida Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 26, 2025

The temperature in Noida today, on January 26, 2025, is 17.84 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.16 °C and 23.53 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 14% and the wind speed is 14 km/h. The sun rose at 07:11 AM and will set at 05:54 PM. Noida weather update on January 26, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, January 27, 2025, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.43 °C and 24.04 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 9%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Noida today stands at 188.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 27, 2025 17.84 Sky is clear January 28, 2025 20.40 Sky is clear January 29, 2025 21.12 Sky is clear January 30, 2025 20.88 Sky is clear January 31, 2025 22.43 Sky is clear February 1, 2025 24.20 Few clouds February 2, 2025 23.81 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 26, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 27.63 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 21.05 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.21 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 24.36 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 27.3 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 24.9 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.49 °C Sky is clear



