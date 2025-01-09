Noida Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 9, 2025

The temperature in Noida today, on January 9, 2025, is 19.57 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.16 °C and 22.37 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 20% and the wind speed is 20 km/h. The sun rose at 07:14 AM and will set at 05:40 PM. Noida weather update on January 09, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, January 10, 2025, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.5 °C and 22.44 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Noida today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 10, 2025 19.57 Scattered clouds January 11, 2025 19.70 Sky is clear January 12, 2025 18.93 Light rain January 13, 2025 18.51 Light rain January 14, 2025 19.80 Sky is clear January 15, 2025 20.46 Sky is clear January 16, 2025 20.19 Overcast clouds



Weather in other cities on January 9, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.55 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 20.31 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.29 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 22.95 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 24.47 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 23.94 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 19.29 °C Broken clouds



