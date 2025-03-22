Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.16 °C, check weather forecast for March 22, 2025

The temperature in Noida today, on March 22, 2025, is 28.56 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.16 °C and 33.51 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 10% and the wind speed is 10 km/h. The sun rose at 06:22 AM and will set at 06:32 PM. Noida weather update on March 22, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, March 23, 2025, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.86 °C and 35.7 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 6%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Noida today stands at 180.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 23, 2025 28.56 Sky is clear March 24, 2025 33.58 Sky is clear March 25, 2025 34.97 Sky is clear March 26, 2025 36.19 Sky is clear March 27, 2025 36.50 Sky is clear March 28, 2025 35.28 Sky is clear March 29, 2025 31.28 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 22, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 27.9 °C Few clouds Kolkata 27.72 °C Light rain Chennai 29.96 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 30.36 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 29.89 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 31.62 °C Sky is clear Delhi 28.31 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



