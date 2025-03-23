Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.16 °C, check weather forecast for March 23, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 23, 2025 07:07 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Noida on March 23, 2025 here.

The temperature in Noida today, on March 23, 2025, is 32.08 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.16 °C and 34.55 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 8% and the wind speed is 8 km/h. The sun rose at 06:21 AM and will set at 06:33 PM.

share
Noida weather update on March 23, 2025
Noida weather update on March 23, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, March 24, 2025, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.7 °C and 37.48 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 6%.

With temperatures ranging between 17.16 °C and 34.55 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Noida today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 24, 202532.08Sky is clear
March 25, 202533.96Sky is clear
March 26, 202535.97Sky is clear
March 27, 202535.88Sky is clear
March 28, 202534.72Sky is clear
March 29, 202531.63Sky is clear
March 30, 202532.93Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on March 23, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai28.78 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata27.82 °C Light rain
Chennai29.91 °C Sky is clear
Bengaluru29.25 °C Light rain
Hyderabad30.15 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad32.96 °C Sky is clear
Delhi31.51 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

copy
Share Via
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On