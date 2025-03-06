Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.04 °C, check weather forecast for March 6, 2025

The temperature in Noida today, on March 6, 2025, is 26.24 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.04 °C and 30.7 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 7% and the wind speed is 7 km/h. The sun rose at 06:40 AM and will set at 06:23 PM. Noida weather update on March 06, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, March 7, 2025, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.96 °C and 31.76 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 12%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Noida today stands at 123.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 7, 2025 26.24 Sky is clear March 8, 2025 27.48 Sky is clear March 9, 2025 27.49 Sky is clear March 10, 2025 30.26 Sky is clear March 11, 2025 32.17 Broken clouds March 12, 2025 33.12 Sky is clear March 13, 2025 34.22 Scattered clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 6, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.23 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.98 °C Few clouds Chennai 30.63 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 30.52 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 30.96 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 28.08 °C Sky is clear Delhi 26.31 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



