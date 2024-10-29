Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.16 °C, check weather forecast for October 29, 2024
Oct 29, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Noida on October 29, 2024 here.
The temperature in Noida today, on October 29, 2024, is 31.86 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.16 °C and 34.57 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 34% and the wind speed is 34 km/h. The sun rose at 06:30 AM and will set at 05:38 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.51 °C and 35.39 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 28%.
With temperatures ranging between 23.16 °C and 34.57 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Noida today stands at 377.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 29, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 30, 2024
|33.2 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 31, 2024
|34.16 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 1, 2024
|33.13 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 2, 2024
|33.04 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 3, 2024
|31.79 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 4, 2024
|31.67 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 5, 2024
|31.1 °C
|Sky is clear
