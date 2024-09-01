Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.16 °C, check weather forecast for September 1, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 2, 2024 33.39 °C Moderate rain September 3, 2024 33.66 °C Light rain September 4, 2024 35.59 °C Moderate rain September 5, 2024 35.74 °C Light rain September 6, 2024 34.85 °C Moderate rain September 7, 2024 33.61 °C Overcast clouds September 8, 2024 36.39 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.69 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.02 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.35 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 22.78 °C Light rain Hyderabad 22.28 °C Very heavy rain Ahmedabad 31.28 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 34.67 °C Light rain

The temperature in Noida today, on September 1, 2024, is 36.61 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.16 °C and 38.23 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 41% and the wind speed is 41 km/h. The sun rose at 05:59 AM and will set at 06:42 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, September 2, 2024, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.73 °C and 37.2 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 55%.With temperatures ranging between 28.16 °C and 38.23 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Noida today stands at 163.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 1, 2024

