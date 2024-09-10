 Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.16 °C, check weather forecast for September 10, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Sep 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.16 °C, check weather forecast for September 10, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 10, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Noida on September 10, 2024 here.

The temperature in Noida today, on September 10, 2024, is 34.07 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.16 °C and 36.05 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 48% and the wind speed is 48 km/h. The sun rose at 06:03 AM and will set at 06:32 PM.

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.35 °C and 37.37 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 44%.

With temperatures ranging between 27.16 °C and 36.05 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Noida today stands at 371.0, falling in the severe category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 11, 2024 36.05 °C Moderate rain
September 12, 2024 23.44 °C Heavy intensity rain
September 13, 2024 23.58 °C Light rain
September 14, 2024 28.09 °C Light rain
September 15, 2024 28.84 °C Overcast clouds
September 16, 2024 31.05 °C Overcast clouds
September 17, 2024 27.98 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on September 10, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.74 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 29.36 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 32.96 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 23.88 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad 23.23 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 30.37 °C Light rain
Delhi 34.38 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Noida weather update on September 10, 2024
Noida weather update on September 10, 2024

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 10, 2024
