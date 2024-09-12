Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.08 °C, check weather forecast for September 12, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Noida on September 12, 2024 here.
The temperature in Noida today, on September 12, 2024, is 23.28 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.08 °C and 26.33 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 93% and the wind speed is 93 km/h. The sun rose at 06:04 AM and will set at 06:29 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, September 13, 2024, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.07 °C and 24.32 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 90%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Noida today stands at 323.0, falling in the severe category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 12, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 13, 2024
|23.52 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|September 14, 2024
|27.46 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 15, 2024
|32.14 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 16, 2024
|35.19 °C
|Few clouds
|September 17, 2024
|30.33 °C
|Overcast clouds
|September 18, 2024
|33.29 °C
|Light rain
|September 19, 2024
|33.98 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
