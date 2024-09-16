Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.16 °C, check weather forecast for September 16, 2024
Sep 16, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Noida on September 16, 2024 here.
The temperature in Noida today, on September 16, 2024, is 34.15 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.16 °C and 35.83 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 37% and the wind speed is 37 km/h. The sun rose at 06:06 AM and will set at 06:24 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.01 °C and 35.64 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 42%.
With temperatures ranging between 26.16 °C and 35.83 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Noida today stands at 132.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 16, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 17, 2024
|34.41 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 18, 2024
|23.01 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|September 19, 2024
|29.06 °C
|Light rain
|September 20, 2024
|32.49 °C
|Light rain
|September 21, 2024
|34.73 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 22, 2024
|36.38 °C
|Scattered clouds
|September 23, 2024
|36.85 °C
|Sky is clear
