Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.9 °C, check weather forecast for September 3, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 4, 2024 35.3 °C Moderate rain September 5, 2024 35.49 °C Moderate rain September 6, 2024 30.13 °C Moderate rain September 7, 2024 33.46 °C Light rain September 8, 2024 36.31 °C Broken clouds September 9, 2024 37.64 °C Scattered clouds September 10, 2024 37.62 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.39 °C Light rain Kolkata 31.29 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.54 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.23 °C Light rain Hyderabad 25.81 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 25.66 °C Moderate rain Delhi 33.0 °C Light rain

The temperature in Noida today, on September 3, 2024, is 32.74 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.9 °C and 35.61 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 54% and the wind speed is 54 km/h. The sun rose at 06:00 AM and will set at 06:40 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.03 °C and 36.13 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 45%.With temperatures ranging between 27.9 °C and 35.61 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Noida today stands at 139.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 3, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

