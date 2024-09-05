Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.16 °C, check weather forecast for September 5, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Noida on September 5, 2024 here.
The temperature in Noida today, on September 5, 2024, is 29.04 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.16 °C and 31.83 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 71% and the wind speed is 71 km/h. The sun rose at 06:01 AM and will set at 06:38 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, September 6, 2024, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.17 °C and 34.97 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 51%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Noida today stands at 189.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 5, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 6, 2024
|33.17 °C
|Light rain
|September 7, 2024
|34.83 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 8, 2024
|35.39 °C
|Light rain
|September 9, 2024
|37.19 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 10, 2024
|37.74 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 11, 2024
|37.42 °C
|Light rain
|September 12, 2024
|35.28 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
