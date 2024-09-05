Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.16 °C, check weather forecast for September 5, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 6, 2024 33.17 °C Light rain September 7, 2024 34.83 °C Moderate rain September 8, 2024 35.39 °C Light rain September 9, 2024 37.19 °C Sky is clear September 10, 2024 37.74 °C Sky is clear September 11, 2024 37.42 °C Light rain September 12, 2024 35.28 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.44 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.35 °C Light rain Chennai 32.59 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.78 °C Light rain Hyderabad 25.57 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 30.29 °C Moderate rain Delhi 28.05 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Noida today, on September 5, 2024, is 29.04 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.16 °C and 31.83 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 71% and the wind speed is 71 km/h. The sun rose at 06:01 AM and will set at 06:38 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, September 6, 2024, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.17 °C and 34.97 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 51%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Noida today stands at 189.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 5, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

