Noida: Wish Town residents oppose construction mixing-plant’s restart bid

NOIDA: Despite the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board’s (UPPCB)’s ban on restarting a ready-mix concrete (RMC) plant in Noida’s Wishtown residential area, the Suraksha Group has reinitiated the work, drawing flak from local residents living in the housing towers who are against its restart in their neighbourhood. the plant was operational a year ago for building these towers in the Kingston Park area and adjoining society. It was shut down in February 2025 after locals complained of pollution. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Locals view the bid to restart the plant, used for mixed construction material for building towers, as a violation of rules and a nuisance in the locality.

“If the plant becomes operational, it will cause noise, dust pollution, and traffic mess among other problems. If the UPPCB has not directed to start work, why is the developer indulging in the work,” said Vinay Diwvedi, a resident of Kingston Park part of Wishtown township in Sector 129.

“The Suraksha has barricaded half of the key road in this area, and started activity to re-start this plant. Now, the society has started witnessing a traffic mess due to closure of one side of the road to move trucks to traffic construction material from the RMC plant to site. If this plant starts work again, it will badly affect life, particularly of those having respiratory problems. Suraksha must relocate this plant to any other site where citizens are yet to reside,” said Pawan Kumar, another resident of Wishtown society.

Suraksha officials, however, say that they only aim that the work can be completed within fixed deadlines in the towers, which are yet to be completed.

To be sure, the plant was operational a year ago for building these towers in the Kingston Park area and adjoining society. It was shut down in February 2025 after locals complained of pollution.

Notably, as the society is now occupied, the plant is being used for the construction work of other nearby incomplete towers.

As the Group tried to reinitiate the plant, the apartment owners filed complaints a week ago with the UPPCB.

On October 9, the UPPCB following a visit directed the Suraksha Group to adhere to laid down rules. A copy of this notice lies with the HT.

“We visited the site, and directed the Suraksha not to start the work without having the permission for the same,” said Krishan Singh, assistant engineer, UPPCB.

Abhijit Gohil, CEO, Surkasha Group, said that their intention is not to cause problems to those, who have shifted into the complete housing towers. Their only effort is that the work can be completed within fixed deadlines in the towers, which are yet to be completed.

“We will re-start the plant only after obtaining the consent of the UPPCB as per the rules. As per the UPPCB guidelines we are putting steel boundary wall around this plant and will adhere to norms if it is to be re-started... all norms, including sprinkling water on dust, covering material in trucks with sheets and others, to mitigate air pollution. We need support from citizens so that others can also get the possession of their apartments. If the RMC plant will not work, how can the work be completed within the timelines,” said Gohil.

Notably, the Suraksha group that has taken over the bankrupt Jaypee Group’s incomplete housing projects a year ago, wants to make the RMC plant functional so that it can complete the remaining apartments in this township that has around 16,000 apartments yet to finish and deliver, said officials of the Suraksha.