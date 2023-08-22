Noida woman dies in lift: AOAs hold workshops on safety protocols

Following the death of a 73-year-old woman in an accident in an elevator at a high-rise society in Noida earlier this month, neighbouring housing societies have been holding workshops for residents in collaboration with a prominent elevator manufacturing company to educate residents about safety protocols, rescue procedures, and steps to take if trapped within the elevator. At least 100 residents attended the workshop at the societies. (HT Photo)

Sushila Devi, 73, a resident of Paras Tierea society in Sector 137, had taken the lift in Tower 24 to go from her residence on the eighth floor to the second floor on August 3 when the lift allegedly malfunctioned and went into a free fall, resulting in the woman’s death.

“For people like us who live on the 15th or 20th floor, using lifts is not a choice but a necessity. We used to send our children in the lift alone, but since the incident at Paras Tierea, we make sure that an adult goes with the child so that if there is an accident, the child is not alone inside,” said Subodh, who goes by his first name, a resident of Purvanchal Royal Park society in Sector 137, which has 1140 apartments.

Following residents’ feedback, the apartment owners’ associations (AOA) of Purvanchal Royal Park society and Exotica Fresco society decided to invite officials from the firm whose elevators are installed in their societies and hold a workshop on Sunday on dos and don’ts of using elevators.

According to an engineer at the lift manufacturing company that held the workshop, people should remain calm if a lift free-falls due to a technical malfunction.

“If a lift free falls, residents should remain patient and calm. They should sound the alarm bell and wait for help to arrive rather than attempting to force open the lift. If someone tries to force open the lift, the lift’s safety features may get compromised,” said the engineer, who asked not to be named because he is not authorised to speak to the media.

At least 100 residents attended the workshop at Exotica Fresco society.

“Lift company experts educated residents on elevator technicalities and what to do if the lift free falls or gets stuck. A ‘Do’s and Don’ts’ list was posted in the lift as a reminder to all.,” said Surojit Dasgupta, president of Exotica Fresco AOA, which has 800 apartments.

According to Dasgupta, the experts at the workshop said the elevators should be regularly serviced and maintained. “The AOAs need to ensure that elevator service maintenance is performed on time as this can go a long way toward preventing any accidents,” he said.

