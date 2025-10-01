Noida woman loses ₹32 lakh to cyber frauds for making her minor daughter a model

Noida: A 42-year-old woman from Noida was allegedly duped of ₹32 lakh by cyber criminals in her attempt to make her minor girl a model, police said on Tuesday, adding that a case has been lodged at Cybercrime Branch police station. The woman was asked by fraudsters to complete some tasks to get assistance in the modelling process. (Representational image)

Police said the woman, who urged not being unidentified, resides in a high-rise in Sector 79.

“When the woman was looking for child modelling opportunities for her daughter, she came in contact with the fraudsters through Telegram and was asked to complete some tasks to get assistance in the modelling process,” said a police officer, urging anonymity.

“The fraud was committed through various transactions, asking me to make deposits in different accounts, stating they are investing with a merchant and the money will be returned,” the victim alleged in her FIR, adding that “initially they asked to submit ₹90,000 and suggested and said every merchant task has three steps; unless I complete all of them, the money will be forfeited.”

Police said she went on to transfer ₹17 lakh and was later asked to deposit more as her entire funds were frozen.

“The woman then took a loan against her jewellery and transferred ₹17 lakh more. When fraudsters demanded ₹12 lakh more, she realised to have fallen into a trap,” said the officer.

Cybercrime Branch, station house officer Ranjeet Singh said, “A case under Sections 318(4) (cheating), 319(2) (cheating by personation) of the BNS and IT Act has been registered against unidentified suspects, and further investigation is underway.”