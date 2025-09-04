Search
Thu, Sept 04, 2025
New Delhi oC

Noida: 92-year-old man loses 1.02 crore to cyber frauds

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Sept 04, 2025 06:34 am IST

The victim alleged that he got trapped after receiving a call on August 26 from a person impersonating a telecom executive that led to fraudsters later contacting him on WhatsApp

Noida: A 92-year-old retired professor in Noida Sector 30 allegedly put under five-day “digital arrest”, ended up losing 1.02 crore, police said on Wednesday, adding that a case was registered at the Cybercrime Branch police station on Tuesday.

Claiming to be CBI officers, the frauds allegedly put him under digital arrest on the pretext of an investigation, and made him transfer his savings to their suggested bank accounts, said police. (Representational image)
Claiming to be CBI officers, the frauds allegedly put him under digital arrest on the pretext of an investigation, and made him transfer his savings to their suggested bank accounts, said police. (Representational image)

The victim alleged that he got trapped after receiving a call on August 26 from a person impersonating a telecom executive that led to fraudsters later contacting him on WhatsApp.

“I started receiving multiple WhatsApp calls from unknown numbers accusing me of being involved in money laundering,” the victim alleged in the first information report (FIR).

Claiming to be CBI officers, the frauds allegedly put him under digital arrest on the pretext of an investigation, and made him transfer his savings to their suggested bank accounts, said police.

“I was contacted by someone claiming to be the CBI director, who compelled me to transfer money for the purported investigation, assuring that it would be returned within 23 days. I was strictly instructed not to disclose it to anyone, including my family,” reads the FIR.

Cybercrime Branch SHO Ranjeet Singh said that it was when the victim’s nephew, residing on the upper floor of the same home, noticed that the man was upset and enquired the reason, the elderly man revealed the “ordeal”, and realised to have been duped.

The victim reported about the August 26 to September 1 incident to the National Cyber Reporting Portal on Monday, and a case under sections for cheating, cheating by personation, and extortion of the BNS and IT Act was registered at the Cybercrime Branch police station, police said, adding that efforts are on to recover the money.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Noida / Noida: 92-year-old man loses 1.02 crore to cyber frauds
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On