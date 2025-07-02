Noida: After 12 years , Allahabad high court order leads to home registries in Grand Omaxe society

NOIDA: Homebuyers in a Noida Sector 93B-located society have received a big relief after a wait of 12 years following the Allahabad high court directing their developer Grand Omaxe to pay land cost dues to the Noida authority as per rules, and be eligible to execute the tripartite lease-deed of apartments. The court order issued by the bench of Justices Manoj Kumar Gupta, and Anish Kumar Gupta, followed the developer’s commitment to deposit an additional ₹ 25 crore within two weeks. (HT Archives)

The Allahabad high court’s June 29 order came in response to a writ filed by 30 homebuyers, who wanted flat registration having paid the total flat cost, and also the stamp duty to the developer more than a decade ago.

To be sure, around 300 homebuyers had not been able to get their flat registration done despite having paid their total apartment cost because of the developer, who became a defaulter prompting the Noida authority not to allow the registries in the Grand Omaxe society.

“We are happy with the Allahabad high court order because we have suffered a lot in the past. We could not get the property title transferred due to the default of the developer. Now after the high court order we hope that the flat registry will take place as per the order without any delay. All the homebuyers, whose registration was pending in Grand Omaxe will get relief finally,” said Tarun Kapoor, one of the 30 petitioners.

The court order issued by the bench of Justices Manoj Kumar Gupta, and Anish Kumar Gupta, followed the developer’s commitment to deposit an additional ₹25 crore within two weeks.

According to submissions before the court, this fresh deposit will enable release of 50 more flats for registry, covering many of the petitioners.

The court’s intervention marks a crucial step for stalled projects.

Earlier, under the Uttar Pradesh government’s 2023 rehabilitation policy for stalled projects, the developer had deposited ₹93 crore, equal to 25% of its recalculated dues. Following this, the Noida authority allowed execution of sub-leases for 170 additional flats out of the 678 still pending. Out of the total 1,692 sanctioned flats in Grand Omaxe and Forest Spa, sub-leases had already been executed for 1,014 flats.

The legal dispute began in 2018 when 30 allottees approached the high court, highlighting that despite paying the full price of their flats, they had not received the tripartite sub-lease deeds (a legal agreement involving the original landlord, original tenant, and sub-lessee (a new tenant), necessary for registry.

The developer had defaulted on paying significant lease premium dues to the Noida authority, which stalled the process.

The Grand Omaxe project, which has 22 towers, had already received completion and occupation certificates. But there were other projects within the same land parcel that were still under construction, with applications for completion certificates pending.

In an interim order dated March 23, 2018, the high court directed the authority not to issue occupation or completion certificates for these other projects until further orders.

Separately, the Association of Apartment Owners (AOA) of Forest Spa, a project with three towers and 176 flats, filed a petition in 2021 seeking registry.

The case gained momentum after a government order dated December 21, 2023, offered relief if developers deposited at least 25% of recalculated dues. After the developer deposited ₹93 crore, it allowed the registry of 170 more flats.

On June 29, 2025 the developer agreed to deposit another ₹25 crore. The Noida authority confirmed this would unlock 50 more flats and said there would be “no impediment in granting occupancy certificate and other necessary permissions” for both projects, to be completed within four weeks.

The court directed registries to proceed based on lists from the developer and Forest Spa AOA. Disputes over entitlements, if any, will be resolved by the Noida CEO within a week, and buyers must complete formalities within two weeks or risk losing their place. The next hearing is set for July 2.

Homebuyers had booked flats in 2008 and the flats were completed in 2013, after a two-year delay in the deadline. There are a total of 1,320 flats in 22 towers.

“The homebuyers suffered just because the realty firm Grand Omaxe was at fault, and chose to delay the payment of the Noida authority…,” said Grand Omaxe apartment owners association’s former president PVS Prakash.

Despite repeated attempts by HT, Grand Omaxe could not be contacted for a reaction.